Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered Announced

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse is getting remastered! The Sam & Max series is one of the best point-and-click adventure franchises out there. The genre isn't as prominent anymore, but the Sam & Max games were one of the highlights. The series began as a comic before being adapted into a game by LucasArts before eventually being handed over to Telltale Games for future entries. The series follows a talking dog and rabbit that double as private detectives tasked with solving absurd mysteries. Given they're talking animals, these are not serious games. They're well-known for their over-the-top humor and wildly unrealistic scenarios that force players to use outside-the-box thinking to solve the various mysteries.

The series hasn't received a brand new mainline entry in years, but developer Skunkape has been hard at work at remastering the Telltale entries. The studio is comprised of folks that worked on the original games and they're about to re-release Telltale's final game, The Devil's Playhouse. Skunkape has officially confirmed that Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse is being remastered and will release sometime in 2023. As of right now, we have no idea when it's coming outside of next year or what platforms it will be on. However, it seems likely it will release on all of the major platforms. All we have right now is a teaser trailer which you can watch down below.

If you haven't played the other Sam & Max games, remastered versions of Telltale's other games Sam & Max: Save the World and Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space are currently available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. They're well worth playing and perhaps if this remastered trilogy performs well, we can get new games. However, nothing has been confirmed with regards to more brand new entries in the franchise at this time.

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered will release sometime in 2023. Have you played the Sam & Max games before? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.