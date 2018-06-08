Save $10 on a PlayStation Plus One Year Membership

Getting a PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for $49.99 (a discount of $10) is a no-brainer purchase for any PlayStation fan. So, if you need to top up your membership, head on over to GameStop and take advantage of the deal. It’s a download, so there’s no physical card to deal with.

Discounts on 1-Year PlayStation Plus memberships don’t come around very often, and it’s likely that we won’t see another one until the holidays at best, so take advantage of the deal while you can. In fact, the PlayStation Plus deal is part of a larger PlayStation Days of Play sale that’s happening on GameStop right now…

Inside you’ll find $50 discounts on PlayStation 4 Pro consoles, $20 discounts on DualShock wireless controllers, $100 discounts on PlayStation VR bundles, and deals on a wide range of games. You can shop the entire sale right here until June 18th.

Again, the PlayStation Plus deal is the one no-brainer deal of the bunch. If you’re unfamiliar, a breakdown of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus membership are listed below.

“Experience More Together The ultimate membership service that will take your gaming experience to the next level. As a member, you’ll get access to an ever-expanding Instant Game Collection and a diverse range of immersive online multiplayer experiences for the PS4 system. One membership to PlayStation Plus extends to your PS4, PS3, and PS Vita systems.”

Key Features:

New Games every month with Instant Game Collection.

Next-generation online multiplayer on the PS4 system.

One membership will extend to your PS4, PS3, and PS Vita systems.

Also included with your membership:

Over 3GB* game save data across your PS4, PS3, and PS Vita systems

Automatic game updates for PS3 and PS4 – all installed games will be kept up to date automatically, which means no more waiting for unplanned updates when its game time

Get exclusive & early access to select betas and demos, discounts, and sometimes even games

Try before you buy with full game trials

*1GB each across PS4, PS3, and PS Vita systems

