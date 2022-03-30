Scream’s Ghostface Comes to Among Us for a Limited Time

Among Us is set to get just a little bit spookier tomorrow, March 31st, with the addition of Scream‘s iconic killer Ghostface to the popular video game. Players will be able to wander around using Ghostface’s robe and mask to generally cause mayhem like in every single game of Among Us. Just, you know, this time as the Scream villain.

The collaboration between developer Innersloth’s Among Us and Scream was actually announced earlier this year, but at the time no release date was attached to it. It also sounds as if this will not be a permanent addition to the video game and Ghostface will only haunt the multiplayer video game for a limited time. This isn’t the first time that Innersloth has partnered for a collab, and if the recent reveal of an upcoming Master Chief skin from the Halo franchise is any indication, it will not be the last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Starting March 31 for a limited time, players can don the horror icon’s mask and robe as they race to discover the killer-umm, impostor-before time runs out,” the official announcement reads in part. “Remember, it’s always someone you know.” You can check out the trailer for the Scream and Among Us collaboration below:

As noted above, Scream‘s Ghostface arrives in Among Us for a limited time starting tomorrow, March 31st. Players will have access to the character’s mask and robe. Among Us itself is currently available on… basically every available major platform, including Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. As for Scream, the movie is currently available on digital and will hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

Are you looking forward to playing as Ghostface from Scream in Among Us? Are there other franchises you would like to see get the same treatment? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!