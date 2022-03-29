Among Us Teases New Halo Collaboration

It seems that Among Us will soon be adding content based on Microsoft’s Halo franchise. Today, Among Us developer InnerSloth Tweeted an image from the game featuring a skin based on Master Chief, with the user name “Spartan117.” Unfortunately, no additional details were revealed about the collaboration, but InnerSloth teased that it will arrive “very soon,” which isn’t too surprising, as it could build off the hype for the new Halo series on Paramount+. Among Us is also currently available on Xbox Game Pass, so the Halo collaboration could be the perfect way to bring in some new players!

The image of Master Chief in Among Us can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

watch out @Halo



the Impostor is coming for u… very soon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5NZlksiJJV — Among Us 🚀 (@AmongUsGame) March 29, 2022

At this time, it is not clear whether the Master Chief skin will be available to all Among Us players, or just to those playing the game on PC and Xbox. When Among Us added skins based on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the designs were made exclusively available to players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It’s possible that could happen again, or Master Chief could be made available to everyone, regardless of platform. Unfortunately, there’s simply no way of knowing until InnerSloth decides to reveal some additional information.

So far, reception to the new skin has been quite positive! A lot of Halo fans seem excited by the prospect of Master Chief coming to Among Us, and it seems like this skin will quickly become a fan favorite; the Tweet above has already inspired fan art! Master Chief has been one of the most iconic characters in the video game industry for more than 20 years, and the character could attract a lot of new fans thanks to the Halo streaming series. With just one episode released so far, hopefully the show will prove an enjoyable one for fans of the games!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to this new skin in Among Us? Do you plan on playing as Master Chief? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!