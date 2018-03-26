Xbox Boss Issues Sea of Thieves Challenge With Free Xbox Live as a Reward

If you can sink my ship in #SeaOfThieves I’ll give you and your shipmates 12 months of Xbox Live! Come get me! #Xbox @SeaOfThieves — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) March 25, 2018

Xbox boss Mike Ybarra has put a bounty on his Sea of Thieves ship by challenging players to sink his vessel with a free year of Xbox Live offered as a reward.

Ybarra issues the Sea of Thieves challenge in a tweet on Sunday by letting players know that anyone who could successfully take him down would be awarded with the 12 months of Xbox Live. Not only that, but the challenge also extends to everyone that was assisting in the sailing of the victorious ship, not just a sole player who’s responsible for the pirate plundering.

With the way that Sea of Thieves works, players have a decent chance to take down Ybarra, or anyone else for that matter. Ship customization options consist of cosmetic upgrades, and there’s no way for player to purchase pay-to-win enhancements, so it’ll come down to your skills as a pirate if you encounter Ybarra on the high seas. Having a group to work with will make the challenge much easier though since sailing your own pirate ship can be a bit much if you’re trying to go it alone.

Sea of Thieves players responded to Ybarra’s challenge with their own collection of pirate-y gifs, some of which that are from the multiplayer game.

The deal obviously doesn’t mean much for PC players since they won’t have much use for the prize if they don’t have an Xbox One as well. Some players wanted to know more about how the details of this challenge though, specifically on how long it would last. One user pointed out that Ybarra didn’t specify if this was a one-and-done challenge where the first crew to beat him wins the prize and ends the competition, so even if that’s the case, Ybarra might’ve just put a price on his ship that won’t be going away anytime soon.

Is this strictly a one time thing or during the entire lifetime of the game 🤔 — Onizam (@TheOnizam) March 25, 2018

Sea of Thieves is currently available on both the Xbox One and Windows 10 platforms. You can see some of our early thoughts on the pirate game while we prepare our full review.