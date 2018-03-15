Sea of Thieves Gets a New ‘Everything You Need To Know’ Trailer

We’re less than a week away from whipping out our best pirate impersonations and sailing the high seas with Rare’s Sea of Thieves, and Microsoft is going all out to make sure we’re aware of what the pirate sim/adventure has to offer.

In an effort to get us caught up with all that’s been revealed thus far, Microsoft has posted a new “Everything You Need To Know About Sea of Thieves” video, which can be seen above. It provides a hearty overview of what you can expect to do in the game, as well as the various stuff you can tweak to make the pirating experience feel like your own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video spans across eight minutes, and it moves at a pretty leisurely pace, going over every aspect of the game and letting you know what all you can do.

“You have the freedom to explore a rich, fantastical shared world, full of adventure and endless emergent action,” the narrator explains. He also notes that the game has multiple players, who you can work with or fight against, depending on what kind of a salty sea dog you really are. There’s a matchmaking system that will help you find just the right kind of players for your crew – or adversaries to send to Davy Jones’ locker.

This clip showcases a lot of new gameplay footage from Sea of Thieves, and shows you just how much polish Rare applied to the game. It looks fantastic, but those of you that have played the countless betas offered up in the past probably know this already.

And for those that want to give the game a test drive (in case you missed the betas), keep in mind that it’ll be part of the Xbox Game Pass from day one, so you’ll be able to play it if you’re a member. If you’re not, remember that you have a 14-day trial, so you can hunt for gold without dropping a real-life doubloon.

Sea of Thieves releases on March 20 for Xbox One and Windows 10.

