PS5 Users Clearly Cannot Wait to Play Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is going to be a massive success on PlayStation 5 if current data is any indication. This past month, Xbox surprised many when it announced that Sea of Thieves would be joining Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment as exclusives making the jump to PlayStation hardware. And while all three titles are sure to make waves on PS5, it's Sea of Thieves that looks like the Xbox exclusive that PlayStation fans cannot wait to get their hands on.

At the time of this writing, Sea of Thieves is the most pre-ordered game on the PlayStation Store in the United States. The Rare-developed pirate game happens to be beating out a variety of other upcoming titles that include Dragon's Dogma 2, MLB The Show 24, Rise of the Ronin, and Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection. Assuming that this early strength in pre-orders continues for Sea of Thieves leading up to its launch in April, this could end up being one of the biggest releases that PlayStation sees in 2024.

Sea of Thieves is currently the #1 Best Selling Pre-Order on PlayStation Network in the United States pic.twitter.com/Wxgqoqf95X — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) March 10, 2024

What's even more impressive about this feat is that the $59.99 Premium Edition of Sea of Thieves is the one that is leading the way with pre-orders on the PlayStation Store. With its jump to PS5, Xbox is offering up three different editions of Sea of Thieves which retail for $39.99, $49.99, and $59.99. The Premium Edition is the one that most are opting to get right now, perhaps because it includes five days of early access, the Season 12 Plunder Pass, and access to the Closed Beta for SoT which will take place before release. Conversely, the base version of the game happens to be the fourth-highest pre-ordered game at the time of this writing.

As mentioned, Sea of Thieves is set to launch on PlayStation 5 next month and will roll out on Tuesday, April 30. When it does arrive, the PS5 version of Sea of Thieves will immediately become compatible with the editions on Xbox and PC via crossplay. This means that if you already own the game on these platforms, you'll be able to seamlessly jump in with new players on PS5 without a problem.