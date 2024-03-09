PS Plus Users Say Don't Sleep on Free "10/10" Game: "It's Next Level"

A new free PlayStation Plus game is earning high praise over on the PS Plus Reddit page from subscribers on PS4 and PS5. This week, on March 5, the PlayStation Plus free games for March were released, giving subscribers across PS4 and PS5 access to four new free games, regardless of what tier of the subscription service they are subscribed to. These four games are Hello Neighbor 2, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Sifu, and F1 23. And one of these games is the game in question, and a game that all PlayStation Plus subscribers should apparently check out, and that game is Sifu.

One of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page this week is a post that hails the 2022 game as a "10/10" game and a game that everyone should at least try, especially now that it is free via PlayStation Plus. The post specifically calls out the game's gameplay, which it says "is next f*****g level."

"Sifu may be one of the best fights I've ever had," reads the post. "I just felt I had to express how enjoyable this game is. I don't even know how to quantify its genre, but the gratification you get from the combat is next f*****g level. It's hard, and I've died, but the fights just feel so worth it especially once you've gotten a small grasp on the moves. 10/10 definitely recommend at least trying."

As noted, the post has received numerous votes up, but the comments also echo the sentiment, though some do point out how hard the game is, which can and does make players bounce off it.

"It's so f*****g hard. I first I thought I hated it, but once I got better, the fun really kicked in," reads one of these comments, which is also the top comment. "Plus when the camera gets funky like that Oldboy sequence it is awesome"

"I'm loving it, but also admit I turned the difficulty down to 'student'. The whole vibe is amazing from the flowing combat to the perfect music," adds a second comment.

If any of this has piqued your interest in Sifu, you can expect to dump at least eight hours into the game. Completionists though will at least need to double this hour count. And of course, a lot of this is dependent on how adept you are or aren't at the actual game. Don't be surprised if you end up playing for a couple dozen hours before you put the game down for good.

As for the game itself, Sifu is the sophomore effort from French developer Slocap, who debuted back in 2017 via Absolver. Meanwhile, it was published by Kepler Interactive, and released specifically on February 8, 2022. Upon release, the game reviewed fairly well, garnering various Metacritic scores that range depending on the platform, with the highest platform being the PS5, which has an 81.

"Whether you choose to play as a male or a female character, in Sifu, you will ponder that question on your path for revenge, hunting down your family's assassins," reads an official description of the game. "One against all, you have no allies, countless enemies, and a mysterious amulet to bring you back to life every time you die. Yet, be warned! Your secret weapon comes with a hefty price to pay: aging and its consequences."