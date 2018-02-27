Sea of Thieves Tributes Found In-Game For Helpful Players During Early Build Stages

The upcoming shared-world adventure found in Sea of Thieves is one that many players are itching to get back into now that the beta has come and gone. The testing period, though with a rocky start, was met with high praise and eager fans. The team over at Rare have been phenomenal with keeping the community in mind, so it shouldn’t be a surprise when they decided to honor a few key players in the game itself.

The team, and the players themselves, left behind quite a few tributes to their enjoyment within the pirate adventure and that feedback provided during those times was invaluable. So far, 26 known player tributes reside within the title alongside gamertags and small feats accomplished. Whether it be a wanted poster, a letter in the grasp of a skeleton, or even Polygon’s Easter Egg of eating an unpeeled banana – it’s a cool way for a game about community to show off the community that helped shape it.

There are still more to be found, but at this moment there are 26 found but this thread continues to keep track on any new discoveries. There is one more beta planned on the horizon before its March 20th release date, so this list could definitely see some sizable expansion.

Many of the tributes are found like the image above for Daimyo-DoriMa: “For contibutions to the Community as well as extensive game feedback in Closed Beta.” Whether it be a target to celebrate a player’s accuracy, or a cache of letters honoring the “deadliest pirate during the Technical Alpha,” there are various ways that players are given a nod in game.

