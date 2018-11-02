Sean Bean Stars in ‘Hitman 2’ Live-Action Trailer

Sean Bean of Game of Thrones and Jupiter Ascending fame stars in a recently released live-action trailer for Hitman 2. While this might seem a bit incongruous at first, it’s actually perfectly natural given what we already known about the IO Interactive video game.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, Bean struts around in character as Mark Faba while discussing how to go about assassinating others in the best way possible. The video cuts between what appears to be in-game footage of Hitman 2 and Bean picking up relevant objects like a rubber duck or a silenced pistol. Ultimately, the video ends with Bean’s character succumbing to poison — which had been slipped into his drink before the video even started — off screen while Agent 47 walks away.

It had previously been announced that Sean Bean would appear in the upcoming video game as the first Elusive Target. Elusive Targets, for those not familiar, are missions where players must hunt down a specialized target using limited information. New targets were added every couple weeks or so for the previous game, and were available for a limited time. There’s no reason to think that Bean’s Elusive Target in Hitman 2 will be any different.

Bean’s inclusion as a target in the game called Mark Faba is particularly amusing given the actor’s tendency to feature in roles where he is then killed off. The first Elusive Target mission, of which Bean is a part, is called The Undying, and it debut on November 20th. Given that Hitman 2 itself is scheduled to release on November 13th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, means there’s a one-week gap between when players can get their hands on the game and when Sean Bean will be available for assassination.

