SEGA and Rowing Blazers Partner On Sonic the Hedgehog Capsule Collection

SEGA has partnered with upscale clothing brand Rowing Blazers on a range of "preppy" style fashions that celebrate the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. The collection includes everything from hoodies and shorts to cashmere sweaters and rugby shirts with prices that range from $35 to $325.

The qualify of the clothing is ultra premium, with designs are fairly simple and straightforward – inspired by Sonic's '90s roots. You can order your favorite styles right here in sizes XS to XXXL while they last. Note that an actual Sonic the Hedgehog blazer appears to be part of the collection, but it was unavailable at the time of writing. Here's what Rowing Blazers had to say about the their Sonic collection and the inspiration behind it:

"The collection features an intarsia-knit cotton sweater emblazoned with Sonic's image, which Rowing Blazers Founder and Creative Director, Jack Carlson says was adapted from an early '90s knitting pattern book. Other pieces include a zip-up polar fleece, heavyweight rugby jerseys, a French terry loopback hooded sweatshirt, cotton tees and mesh shorts. Accessories include baseball caps, a heavy-duty canvas tote bag, a necktie and a Sonic patch featuring hand-embroidered wire bullion goldwork. The primarily black, yellow, and white pieces allow for Sonic's signature shade of blue to pop."

"Everything we do at Rowing Blazers is connected to my life in one important way or another. A lot of it has to do with the things I loved growing up: the sports, the brands, the culture. I grew up in the '90s playing Sonic the Hedgehog on the SEGA Genesis (and its British counterpart, SEGA Mega Drive). Sonic has always been such an interesting character to me. In the original games (the ones I grew up playing), he was a little bit brash, a little bit punk. He was different from other cartoon and video game protagonists. He was very '90s," Carlson stated. "Of course, there have been a lot of Sonic clothing capsules created over the years. I wanted to do something elevated, really beautifully made, and kind of timeless in its aesthetic. Of course, there's a kind of irony to it because Sonic himself isn't really very preppy, but that's the fun of it. And I love making things that I wish would exist. I love Sonic, but if I'm going to wear something with Sonic on it, I'd like it to be really well-made – I'd like it to be something like a rugby, a piqué icon polo, an intarsia sweater. Something a little unexpected."