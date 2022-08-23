Sonic Frontiers Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Sonic Frontiers developer Sega has released a new trailer for the upcoming video game as part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live. In addition to revealing some spooky details about the mystery inherent to Sonic's adventure on the Starfall Islands, the new trailer has also confirmed that the video game will be officially released on November 8th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That release date actually leaked earlier today.

Described as a story trailer, the new trailer shows Sonic interacting with the mysterious girl Sage who cautions him to leave the Starfall Islands. The trailer also shows Sonic encountering what appears to be Amy, which makes sense given that it was previously revealed that he was looking for his missing friends in the video game. You can check out the new Sonic Frontiers trailer for yourself embedded below:

"Sonic's new journey begins when him and his friends – Amy and Tails – head to the Starfall Islands in search of Chaos Emeralds," an official description of Sonic Frontiers reads in part. "As they approach the islands, sudden trouble hits their plane, and they are sucked into a dimensional portal. Sonic then finds himself separated from his friends and awakens in a strange, digital world – Cyber Space. He miraculously escapes Cyber Space and arrives on Kronos Island, one of the Starfall Islands, full of ancient ruins where strange enemies roam. It is then up to Sonic to explore the Starfall Islands, find his lost friends and uncover the mysteries around him."

As noted above, Sonic Frontiers is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 8th. This date had previously been leaked, but now it is official. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog video game right here.

What do you think about the new Sonic Frontiers trailer? Are you excited to check the game out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!