‘Sega Classics’ Brings Genesis Hits To Amazon Fire TV Today

The Sega Genesis has seen a resurgence on the gaming market as of late, thanks to the company’s Sega Genesis Classics compilation for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. I think that the collection is a true blast from the past, but there are some folks that want a more inexpensive alternative to playing these favorites. Thanks to Amazon Fire TV, they’ve got one.

The online retailer has announced that it has released the Sega Classics app for use with its device, which goes for $15 and offers a handful of 16-bit favorites to enjoy. You simply need to download the app, plug in your device and enjoy to your heart’s content.

This collection includes the following:

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros

Columns

Comix Zone

Decap Attack

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Gain Ground

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Ristar

Sonic CD

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage II

Streets of Rage III

The Revenge of Shinobi

Some games, like Kid Chameleon, might be missing. But you can’t really go wrong with the price, especially when the games add up to under $1 apiece.

These titles have been emulated to perform like the original Genesis versions; and based on what we’ve played with the 4K Fire TV unit that was provided, they handle very well. You can play with the included Alexa Voice Remote, which isn’t too bad unless you have large hands. With that in mind, you do have the option to use a compatible Bluetooth controller if you want something more traditional control-wise.

The games also feature multiplayer support, as a second player can join in with such titles as the Streets of Rage games, the Golden Axe trilogy and Altered Beast, as well as my personal go-to favorite, Gunstar Heroes.

And the games are ideal for players of all ages, though some, like Altered Beast, may lean more towards teenagers and adults. (The collection is rated Guidance Suggested, or the equivalent of PG.)

This is a more affordable way to check out some hits from yesteryear, and another great game to use with the Fire TV. So if you haven’t dove in to this bundle of classics, now’s a great time to do so.

(Disclaimer: Amazon provided a 4K Fire TV unit and controller for testing purposes.)