Shadow of War: Desolation of Mordor Expansion Reveals New Cinematic Trailer

Since its release in September of last year, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War has allowed players to once again assume the role of the ranger Tailon in an adventure set between the events in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. This sequel to Shadow of Mordor was instantly acclaimed for its continued narrative experience and thrilling storylines, and now – it’s about to get even better.

The team over at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment just revealed the opening cinematic for Desolation of Mordor, the next wave of story DLC content for the popular game. The next expansion is set to arrive on May 18th and will feature Baranor, the Captain of Minas Ithil, and his daring escape from a fallen city’s utter destruction and how he came to be reunited with his brother, Serka. Of course it wouldn’t be a Middle-Earth game without a new Orc threat, and that’s just what the brothers must face within Desolation of Mordor.

“Together, the two warriors must hire an army of human mercenaries to combat a new Orc threat to the East, endure the harsh desert region of Lithlad and ultimately conquer the imposing Marauder fortress of Shindrâm.”

Here’s what comes in the latest expansion:

Full Expansion Pass – Includes Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion, Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion, Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion, and Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Story Expansion Pass – Includes Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion and Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is available now for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. For more about the base game:

Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.

In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, nothing will be forgotten.