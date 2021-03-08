Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster Release Date Likely Coming Soon

✖

It looks like the highly-anticipated release of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster could be arriving quite soon. Although the new iteration of the classic RPG has already been available in Japan for a few months now, it looks like those in western markets will soon be able to get their hands on the title as well.

The reason for this belief is because as of today, the ESRB has now formally given Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster a rating for the western release of the game. Unsurprisingly, the title once against boasts an M rating, much as it did all the way back in 2003 when it first arrived. This new remaster of the popular game has also now received a designation on PEGI as well, for those in European regions.

17 years following its original release, the apocalyptic legend returns in a full high-definition remake. #ShinMegamiTensei III Nocturne HD Remaster arrives on #NintendoSwitch in Spring 2021! #SMT3 pic.twitter.com/gMNf1QMiZw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2020

While Atlus and Sega have yet to announce an official release date on their end, this new development with the rating of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster tells us that we should likely hear something very soon. Normally, games only get rated in this manner when they are somewhat close to hitting store shelves. A launch at any point within the next couple of months now seems very likely. In the interim, though, Sega has yet to reveal any new details on the project other than those that were divulged last year when it was first unveiled.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster is slated to arrive on both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch whenever it does finally release here in the west. If Sega has anything new to say about the game's launch in the near future, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

