Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Announced

Atlus has pulled back the curtain on Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, the title is an HD remaster of one of the most highly-acclaimed games in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise. Originally released in 2003, the title was the first in the franchise to release in North America. As such, fans have a lot of nostalgia for Shin Megami Tensei III, and newcomers to the series will finally get a chance to see what the fuss is about when the game releases next spring.

At this time, very little information has been revealed about Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster. The new version of the game will include voice-acting in the game's cutscenes (which can be heard in the trailer), and multiple difficulty settings. For the uninitiated, the original game takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of Tokyo, following an event known as the Conception. As the game's Demi-Fiend, players will experience an RPG with multiple endings, which should give players plenty of incentive to revisit the game. Those unfamiliar with the rest of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise will be happy to know that the game takes place in its own continuity.

In addition to Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, today's Nintendo Direct Mini also gave some new information on the latest game in the franchise, Shin Megami Tensei V. The game had been previously announced for the console, but today marked the first time that a release window had been revealed. Shin Megami Tensei V will appear exclusively on Nintendo Switch, and will receive a simultaneous global launch sometime in 2021.

17 years following its original release, the apocalyptic legend returns in a full high-definition remake. #ShinMegamiTensei III Nocturne HD Remaster arrives on #NintendoSwitch in Spring 2021! #SMT3 pic.twitter.com/gMNf1QMiZw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2020

Some viewers were a bit disappointed by the smaller scope of today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, but it definitely proved exciting for Shin Megami Tensei fans! For longtime fans and those newer to the series, there should be a lot to enjoy next year.

