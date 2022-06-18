Pokemon Sword and Shield Gives Away Shiny Pokemon For This Weekend Only

The Pokemon Company is giving away a Shiny Clefairy for this weekend only. With the competitive Pokemon championship season in full swing, The Pokemon Company is hosting a series of limited time giveaways of Pokemon modeled after some of the key Pokemon from last year's championship season. This weekend, The Pokemon Company is giving away a Shiny Clefairy modeled after Jirawiwat Thitasiri's key Pokemon, which he used while winning the 2021 Pokemon Asia Players Cup. The Level 50 Pokemon comes with Protect, Helping Hand, Follow Me, and Icy Wind and holds the Eviolite item, which boosts Clefairy's stats since its not fully evolved.

Players can use the code APC2021CHAMP in Pokemon Sword and Shield to obtain the Shiny Clefairy. However, players will need to move fast as the code is only good through tomorrow evening at 15:59 UTC (or 11:59 AM ET).

These will likely be some of the last Pokemon distributed for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The games have been used in competitive play since 2019, but will almost certainly be replaced by Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a pair of Pokemon games set to be released later this year. The games will be "traditional" Pokemon games, but will be the first to be open world and will incorporate the new Pokemon seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, along with many new species.

Be sure to collect this rare Pokemon while you can, as it will only be available for about 24 more hours. You can also check out the competitive Pokemon action taking place this weekend on the Pokemon Twitch channel.