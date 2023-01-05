Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Bloober Team Plans to Expand Beyond Games

Silent Hill 2 Remake developer Bloober Team is expanding beyond video games, seemingly opting to enter into things like movies or other storytelling mediums. Video games are a massive medium these days and have even begun attracting the attention of major actors and filmmakers over the last decade. The Dark Knight trilogy co-writer and Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer helped polish the scripts on the Call of Duty: Black Ops games and consulted on the story, stars like Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba are starring in Cyberpunk 2077, and so on. However, now it seems like some video game creators want to expand to other mediums now that they've gained a substantial amount of clout. We've seen this with Hideo Kojima and his studio and now, another team is taking that path as well.

Bloober Team, the developer of horror games like The Medium, Blair Witch, and the upcoming Silent Hill 2 Remake, has formed a partnership with CAA, a massive agency that manages all kinds of actors and celebrities in Los Angeles, California. According to Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno noted that the company sees "gret opportunities" beyond gaming with the horror genre, though didn't quite specify what that looks like yet.

"I am delighted with this partnership," said Babieno. "CAA is a top-notch agency and its portfolio is very impressive. Bloober Team's strategy for the coming years is to achieve a leading position in the horror genre. For both partners it's a perfect match. We are set to become a company whose IP will be firmly rooted in pop culture. Together with our friends from CAA, we will extend that IP across new platforms, growing the audience for these beloved titles. Although we specialize in game development and it is through games that we tell stories, we see great opportunities in going beyond gaming, while still staying true to our DNA – that is, horror."

Either way, Bloober Team has grown massively over the last few years and it wouldn't be surprising if more of its games start to get adapted into games and TV shows. Hollywood has started to greenlight adaptations of a ton of major gaming franchises over the last few years and it doesn't seem like that's going to slow down. Bloober Team's The Medium and Layers of Fear resonated quite strongly with audiences, so it's possible those get adapted.

