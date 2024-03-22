Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Window Leaked by GameStop

The Silent Hill 2 Remake release date is currently scheduled as "TBA" by Konami, though many horror fans anticipate that the PS5 exclusive to release sometime this year. And a new GameStop leak has reaffirmed this believe held by many PlayStation fans. Not only has GameStop begun to plaster their windows and walls with promotional posters for the game, suggesting an imminent marketing campaign, but it has now listed the game with a release window.

Not only, according to GameStop, is the PS5 exclusive releasing this year, but late 2024, which is usually a window given for a game releasing sometime between October, November, and December. Some have suggested this could be a placeholder, but considering the game isn't listed by Konami as "2024" but TBA," this seems unlikely. If a placeholder would be ascribed to the PS5 game, it would presumably be just "2024." Putting the game down as "Late 2024" seems to skip a step.

A placeholder seems unlikely, but this could be the product of error. However, the fact that it has come alongside the posters suggests otherwise. What seems more likely is that GameStop has spilled the beans a little early, which means we could be getting something official from Konami soon.

🌫️🪟 Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Window 🪟🌫️



It looks like we have confirmation that Silent Hill 2 Remake will be releasing late 2024.



Spotted in @GameStop by @SilentHillSin! pic.twitter.com/SBlVUx8EnO — Will | Horror Game Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) March 22, 2024

silent hill 2 posters are now showing in gamestops pic.twitter.com/VTu2MEUNOV — silent hill archive (@SILENTHILL_3) March 21, 2024

At the moment of publishing, neither implicated party -- Konami nor GameStop nor developer Bloober Team -- has commented on any of this. We don't suspect this will change given the "no comment" policy each has on leaks, rumors, and speculation, but if this expectation is bucked and there is a comment or an update, salient or not, we will be sure to update the story with it.

Silent Hill 2 is currently scheduled to release via the PS5 and PS5 only. Officially, when this will happen is TBA. According to GameStop though -- a massive video game retailer -- this will happen in late 2024.

"Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill," reads an official blurb about the game. "There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her...'My name... is Maria,' the woman smiles. Her face, her voice... She's just like her. Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror-lauded as the best in the series-on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds."

For more Silent Hill 2 Remake coverage -- including all of the latest Silent Hill 2 news, all of the latest Silent Hill 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Silent Hill 2 speculation -- click here.