Silent Hill Reboot Reportedly in the Works at PlayStation

PlayStation and Konami are reportedly working together on a reboot of the Silent Hill series. According to these new reports, Keiichiro Toyama (director and writer of the original 1999 Silent Hill), Akira Yamaoka (series composer) and Masahiro Ito (creature designer) are all returning to the series for the “soft reboot” simply called Silent Hill. All of this is allegedly happening under the roof of SIE Japan Studio, which apparently consists of team members from Project Siren. In other words, there’s some serious horror game developer chops on the project.

The reports also mention that the game has been in development for about a year, and is the result of Konami shopping the series around, which is something I personally can confirm did happen. In fact, Sony wasn’t the only developer making pitches to Konami, but it looks like Konami liked its pitch the best.

As for the reports, they come way of Rely on Horror and industry insider Aesthetic Gamer, both of which have proven to be reliable sources in the past. Further, as I alluded to, I’ve personally heard about bits and pieces of this, so, at the very least, there’s some truth to it. That said, as always, all of this should still be taken with a grain of salt. While the sources in question may be reliable, all of this is still unofficial and subject to change.

That said, if all of this is indeed true, then there’s a good chance we will see the game at the PS5 reveal event. The only problem is there’s been no word on when this unannounced event may go down. For awhile, it looked penciled in for the first quarter of 2020, but now with coronavirus causing mayhem, who knows when the reveal event will go down.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on PS5, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, while it looks like we will be getting a Silent Hill reboot on PS5, this hasn’t been confirmed. However, plenty of PS5 games have been confirmed. You can read all about these games courtesy of our recent article that provides the rundown on every PS5 game confirmed so far.