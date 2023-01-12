New Skull and Bones Release Date Coming "Very Soon"

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones suffered yet another delay this week, a delay which brings the grand total of the game's pushbacks to seven, it seems. That delay was both surprising and expected at the same time given how many times it's been delayed, but there's hope still for the game's release date. In a public statement shared on Thursday after news of the delay came from Ubisoft's latest financial report, Ubisoft said its community can expect info on a new release date and more hands-on tests "very soon."

The statement shared on socials is one that those who've been looking forward to Skull and Bones should be used to seeing by now. It started out by confirming the delay while reiterating the team's focus on the game and the desire to deliver a polished product.

"Our determination and focus remain the same – offer the best in-game experience possible to our players from day 1," the statement said. "This extra time will help us in providing further polish and balancing to our game experience, following your feedback from previous tests."

That's the standard part of the delay announcement, and from there, the Ubisoft team gave fans hope for something more to come as early as this week. There's a new episode of "The Deck" coming on Friday that'll show off more of the game, and for the info people are really looking for – the details about the game's newest release date as well as when people can go hands-on with it again – you apparently won't have to wait long to receive that.

"Additional information regarding our new release date and upcoming tests phases will be shared with you all very soon, so be sure to stay tuned and follow the conversation," the message said near the close.

This delay and the promise of more to come is just the latest chapter of the long-in-development Skull and Bones. According to the recent financial briefing, the game's now targeting an "early 2023-24" release window. We're technically in that window now, but if nothing else, it means the game's not hitting its originally intended March release date.