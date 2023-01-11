Skull and Bones Shockingly Delayed by Ubisoft Again

For what seems to be the thousandth time, Ubisoft has once again delayed the release of its upcoming seafaring action game Skull and Bones. First announced all the way back in 2017, Ubisoft has been kicking Skull and Bones further down the road continuously for multiple years. And while the game was finally slated to launch in late 2022, Ubisoft gave the game one more delay that would see it arriving in March 2023. As of today, though, Skull and Bones has been pushed back yet again and may not launch until 2024.

As mentioned by Ubisoft in the company's latest financial document, it was said that Skull and Bones will now release in "early 2023-24." The wording in this instance is a bit unusual, but this confirms that the game's March 9th release date that was currently in the cards has shifted once again. Instead, Ubisoft seems to now be planning a beta for the game that could take place in the coming weeks or months, although details on this front are still sparse.

"Players will be able to discover the beauty of Skull and Bones in the upcoming beta phase. The additional time has already paid off and brought impressive improvements to its quality, which has been confirmed by recent playtests," Ubisoft said in the document. "We believe players will be positively surprised by its evolution. We have decided to postpone its release in order to have more time to showcase a much more polished and balanced experience and to build awareness. Skull and Bones will now be released early 2023-24."

It's become a running joke amongst fans that Ubisoft will simply never release Skull and Bones, but Ubisoft itself hasn't done much to prove otherwise. To see that the game might now slip into 2024 is simply baffling and only further raises questions about how this title hasn't been scrapped over its long period of development. Clearly, though, Ubisoft must see something with Skull and Bones that makes the publisher believe that it has the chance of being a big hit whenever it might release.

