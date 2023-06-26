Skyblivion Developers Share New Release Update for Anticipated Elder Scrolls Mod

The developers behind Skyblivion, which is an upcoming mod for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion that looks to remaster the game with the visuals from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, have today shared a vast new update on the project. At the beginning of 2023, the team behind this long-in-development project revealed that Skyblivion was targeting a 2025 release window. Now, it's known that this launch window is still on track as the developers have shared just how much work remains to be done.

Outlined in an extensive 10-minute video, a deep new look at Skyblivion was shown off. TESRenewal, which is the group behind the mod, explained the process behind remastering Oblivion and showed off many of the various regions in the open-world title that have already been completed. It also highlighted how quests and other mechanics found in Oblivion are progressing in this mod. When it comes to the expansion content found in Oblivion (particularly with The Shimmering Isles), the Skyblivion team said that it would embark upon remastering this once it is finished with the base game.

We’ve come a long way since we began the process of remastering Oblivion in the Skyrim engine. Today, we’re revealing the path ahead for our targeted release of 2025 at the latest.https://t.co/Ek9YHtWzsr#Oblivion #Skyrim #Skyblivion #PCGaming pic.twitter.com/rHQjQDVCrm — Skyblivion (@TESRSkyblivion) June 24, 2023

Perhaps the biggest thing that was stressed in this new video update for Skyblivion is that the development team on the game is still looking for additional support. Since this is merely a mod for Skyrim, all of the work that has been completed on the project has come from passionate volunteers. Assuming that Skyblivion does get more volunteer assistance in the coming months and years, then it seems possible for the mod to release earlier than currently expected. For now, though, the game continues to be on course to launch in 2025 "at the latest."

For more info on Skyblivion, you can find an official description of the forthcoming game below or check out its website right here.

"Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to longtime fans of the series. We are currently in the process of remaking Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations, and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition."