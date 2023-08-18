Slime Rancher Movie Based on the Video Game in the Works

A feature film is in the works based on Slime Rancher, the popular first-person sandbox game that centers on Beatrix LeBeau, a rancher who moves to a planet called the Far Far Range to become a "slime rancher", basically means building up her ranch and exploring the world of the Far Far Range to collect, raise, feed, and breed slimes. In this case, the slimes are living, energetic little semi-sentient monsters. Originally released in 2017, the game was a hit and spawned a 2022 sequel. Developer Monomi Park is teaming with Story Kitchen to bring the game to life.

Slime Rancher is one of the best-reviewed games on Steam, with over 6 million units sold and 98% positive review score. The sequel, which is still in early access, reportedly sold over 300,000 copies in its first week of release back in September. The game came to PS4 in 2018 from Skybound Games, which is the games publishing division of the multiplatform entertainment company Skybound Entertainment, which you may recognize from The Walking Dead.

Story Kitchen has quickly became a go-to destination for game adaptations. Per Deadline's report on Slime Rancher, the currently have TV adaptations of Tomb Raider and Splinter Cell in production at Netflix, and are working on lining up homes for shows based on Sega's Toejam & Earl and Streets of Rage.

With the remarkable success of The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie this year, it's a good time to get into adapting games. After years of being

Here's the official synopsis for the game:

1,000 Light Years Away: Love, Guts & Slimes.

Slime Rancher is the tale of Beatrix LeBeau, a plucky, young rancher who sets out for a life a thousand light years away from Earth on the 'Far, Far Range' where she tries her hand at making a living wrangling slimes. With a can-do attitude, plenty of grit, and her trusty vacpack, Beatrix attempts to stake a claim, amass a fortune, and avoid the continual peril that looms from the rolling, jiggling avalanche of slimes around every corner!