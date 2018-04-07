Slime Rancher Coming to PS4

Slime Rancher combines America’s classic and favorite pastimes: ranchin’ and slimin’. And up until now it has been console exclusive to the Xbox One, but not much longer.

Indepdent developer Monomi Park has announced that it is bringing Slime Rancher to PlayStation 4 sometime this September.

But the slimin’ news doesn’t stop there. The PS4 release will be accompanied by a physical release of the game, for both the PS4 and the Xbox One.

The physical edition will be published by the newly formed, Skybound Games, which is the games publishing division of the multiplatform entertainment company Skybound Entertainment, which you may recognize from The Walking Dead.

When exactly Slime Rancher will hit PS4 and release via retail wasn’t disclosed. Nor was a price-point for the latter. However, what was disclosed was a brand-new trailer (the one pictured above) featuring cute little slimes that I just want to hug forever and relaxing looking gameplay.

Slime Rancher is currently available for Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Linux. As of last August, the indie hit notably surpassed one million copies sold, which is no surprise given its glowing user reviews and critical acclaim. You can read more one the game below via an official overview from Monomi Park itself:

About

1,000 Light Years Away: Love, Guts & Slimes.

Slime Rancher is the tale of Beatrix LeBeau, a plucky, young rancher who sets out for a life a thousand light years away from Earth on the ‘Far, Far Range’ where she tries her hand at making a living wrangling slimes. With a can-do attitude, plenty of grit, and her trusty vacpack, Beatrix attempts to stake a claim, amass a fortune, and avoid the continual peril that looms from the rolling, jiggling avalanche of slimes around every corner!

Key Features