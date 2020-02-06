New Sonic SXSW Panel Announced

It’s a good time to be a fan of Sega‘s blue blur. Next week, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog will race into theaters, but if that’s not exciting enough, Sega has promised that Sonic fans will have a lot of news to look forward to throughout 2020. The publisher has been mum on exactly what that news might entail, but fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out; Sega has announced a Sonic the Hedgehog panel for SXSW next month! The panel will kick-off on March 20th, starting at 3 p.m. CT, running for about an hour. While “special guests” from Sega and Sonic Team have been teased, the publisher has not announced anyone specifically, at this time.

It will be interesting to see what gets announced during the panel! Outside of the Sega Ages port of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sega does not currently have an announced Sonic game in-development just yet. That said, a follow-up to either Sonic Mania or Sonic Forces should be in the cards sometime in the near future. Given the strong reception Mania received from fans and critics alike, it would certainly be nice to see another 2D outing for Sonic and friends.

Regardless of what gets announced, SXSW is turning out to be a pretty cool event for Sega fans, this year. Besides the Sonic panel, the event will feature the debut of Console Wars, a documentary film based on the similarly titled book by Blake J. Harris. Console Wars should be of interest to all video game fans, but Sonic fans in particular will want to check it out. The documentary chronicles Sega’s rise from a relative unknown to a major competitor of Nintendo during the ’90s. It also tells the origin story of a certain hedgehog mascot, as well!

