Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter Account Fires Shots at The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has fired some shots at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. Video game movies are becoming more and more prevalent now because Hollywood has started to finally crack the code. While they're not all the way there quite yet, they are far better than they were 20 years ago and many of them are financially successful too. However, it took a lot of criticism for that to happen. Earlier this week, Nintendo and Universal began to market The Super Mario Bros. Movie and while it looks good, fans had a few critiques. One of the more comical criticisms of the film is that Mario appears to have no butt, causing fans to ridicule the character's look. However, one other voice chimed in.

The official Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise fired shots about Mario's "lower body design", noting it can't relate to that kind of controversy. Of course, anyone who was on the internet in 2019 will remember how ugly Sonic's design for his first big screen adaptation was. His face was pretty bizarre and only half resembled the character, seemingly so the film could have a more realistic approach. After it was torn to shreds, the filmmakers decided to redesign Sonic and make him look far more like his video game counterpart. However, many noted that his signature red shoes were present in the original design... so there was an attempt!

Controversial lower body design? Can't relate. — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) October 7, 2022

It seems unlikely that fans making fun of Mario's lack of a rear end will actually make Illumination change anything about its upcoming animated film. Maybe they'll make a joke about it or make slight changes, but everything else about Mario is about what one would expect, and there is no mass outrage surrounding his overall look. Some fans were confused by the choice to cast Chris Pratt at the Italian plumber, but it's a bit too late to do any recasting.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives in theaters on April 7th, 2023.