Mario Fans Demand More Booty After First Movie Poster

The first poster for Illumination Entertainment's Super Mario Bros. movie was released today, and Nintendo fans seem pretty happy with the design! The poster features Mario, several Toads, and even provides a glimpse at Peach's Castle. It's a stunning poster, but Mario fans have noticed something missing: Mario's butt. Across social media, Nintendo fans have pointed out that Mario is lacking in the posterior, which is one of those things you never expect to actually type out. Nevertheless, many fans have had some funny things to say about that particular element of the poster, including how it might make it harder for Mario to defeat his enemies!

The Mario movie poster was released just two days ahead of the film's first teaser trailer. The teaser will debut at NYCC on Thursday, with a Nintendo Direct presentation set to begin immediately after at 1:05 p.m. PT. With the Super Mario movie set to release on April 7th, it's hard to say just how much new information will be revealed, but Nintendo is clearly starting to ramp up the hype ahead of the movie's release!

Keep reading to see what Nintendo fans are saying about Mario's butt!