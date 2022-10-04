Mario Fans Demand More Booty After First Movie Poster
The first poster for Illumination Entertainment's Super Mario Bros. movie was released today, and Nintendo fans seem pretty happy with the design! The poster features Mario, several Toads, and even provides a glimpse at Peach's Castle. It's a stunning poster, but Mario fans have noticed something missing: Mario's butt. Across social media, Nintendo fans have pointed out that Mario is lacking in the posterior, which is one of those things you never expect to actually type out. Nevertheless, many fans have had some funny things to say about that particular element of the poster, including how it might make it harder for Mario to defeat his enemies!
The Mario movie poster was released just two days ahead of the film's first teaser trailer. The teaser will debut at NYCC on Thursday, with a Nintendo Direct presentation set to begin immediately after at 1:05 p.m. PT. With the Super Mario movie set to release on April 7th, it's hard to say just how much new information will be revealed, but Nintendo is clearly starting to ramp up the hype ahead of the movie's release!
Keep reading to see what Nintendo fans are saying about Mario's butt!
It's a bit... flatter than some were expecting.
Cant wait too see this trailer so excited! Tho I’m hearing twitter is having a issues with Mario flat butt in This and i completely agree! 😂😂#mariomovie pic.twitter.com/ro39aGbPj2— FlareySensei (@FlareySensei) October 4, 2022
Illumination probably wasn't expecting this discourse.
I didn’t expect the Super Mario movie poster reveal to cause everyone to start talking about butts, but I’m here for it. 🍑— Spiffy Skunk ✨🦨✨ (@spiffyskunk) October 4, 2022
It's a matter of practicality!
Where's Mario's butt? He can't kill Goombas with that! https://t.co/fa4VyGQVXh— Ashley🎨📝 (@ashley_actually) October 4, 2022
This time they've gone too far!
They took Mario’s butt away which makes no sense because he springs around bouncing and jumping and squatting everywhere. This is more offensive than the Lola bunny thing people were mad about. pic.twitter.com/pmuq3xUOFE— who decides what’s the bottom of all this? (@xwilkmanx) October 4, 2022
Must have been all those Ground Pounds.
The #mariomovie poster is amazing but.... why does mario have such a pancake butt.— Philip Centore (@CentorePhilip) October 4, 2022
The body shaming is real.
@NintendoAmerica, after everything Mario has done for you you really gonna leave him with literally 0 butt? Bruh flatter than an iron. pic.twitter.com/FXdRreDpJj— howard sternum (@dvmifivnd) October 4, 2022
Mario's flat behind was canon all along.
Many have commented on Mario's butt being flat, but I think Odyssey confirms that Mario isn't really thicc. Yes, this is vital info.— LuigiKreepyKat ~ 🎃👻 (@LuigiKittyKat) October 4, 2022
Hey, maybe it's for the best!
One silver lining to Mario having a small butt is the possibility that the movie won’t be full of fart jokes like we’d expect from Minions.— Witch Puppy Fen! 🔮🐶 (@FenDoggles) October 4, 2022