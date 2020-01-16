Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Shares New Character Posters

At this point, after delays and a total redesign of Sonic himself, the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie is finally set to release in just under a month on February 14th. Now that we’re so close, the promotional machine over at Paramount Pictures has kicked into high gear, and just today new animated character posters have been shared for Sonic himself and other characters.

More specifically, the actors behind Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), and Maddie (Tika Sumpter) have all shared brief, animated character posters for their respective characters. James Marsden, who portrays Sonic’s best friend Tom in the film, does not appear to have shared a character poster on social media as of yet.

I can’t wait for you guys to meet Maddie when #SonicMovie races to theatres in less than one month!! February 14th! pic.twitter.com/UmIxVuWDSd — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) January 16, 2020

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. As noted above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.