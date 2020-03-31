Sonic the Hedgehog: Jim Carrey Talks Dr. Robotnik, Improv, and Antics in Exclusive Clip

In case you missed it, Sonic the Hedgehog is available today on digital thanks to an early release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with a physical release set for May 19th. As part of the release today, ComicBook.com has been provided with an exclusive clip of Jim Carrey (who plays Dr. Robotnik) and James Marsden (who plays Tom Wachowski) talking behind the scenes about improv, working together, and making everything more fun.

“I’m a big proponent of working it and working it and working it, and coming in with 20 ideas,” Carrey says in the exclusive clip, “and the director will go, ‘Just throw them out, see what happens.’”

“It is a joy to be on the receiving end of all of Jim’s antics,” Marden adds. You can check out the full clip at the top of the article!

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is now available to purchase on digital with a physical Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release set for May 19th. You can pick it up via Amazon right here. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie here.

