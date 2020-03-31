Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Is Now Available on Digital

Today is the day! Sonic the Hedgehog is officially available on digital as of today, March 31st, with a physical release planned for May. If you weren't already aware, the digital release date was bumped up for the film starring the Sega mascot as part of a larger effort from studios to bump up release dates in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has largely shuttered movie theaters.

The movie is currently available via several online retailers for $19.99 with 4K Ultra HD clocking in at $24.99. Having purchased it myself via Amazon, it doesn't appear to include any of the usual bells and whistles of home releases like, say, a director's commentary, but one imagines that the later physical release will come with such things in the future.

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is now available to purchase on digital with a physical Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release set for May 19th. You can pick it up via Amazon right here. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie here.

