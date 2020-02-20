Sonic the Hedgehog Star Tika Sumpter Thanks Fans for Making Redesign Happen

Sonic the Hedgehog star Tika Sumpter recently told paparazzi that she’s thankful for fans who helped make the Sonic redesign happen, which in turn help make the movie the massive success it is, which includes breaking the opening weekend record for a video game movie. As you may remember, when the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was first revealed last year, everyone and their hedgehog-lovin’ brother hated it. The Internet is known for hating on things, but the Sonic the Hedgehog movie took things to another level. Why did people hate it? Because the character design of Sonic was awful and ghastly. The backlash was so severe that the movie was delayed in order to completely redesign the speedy and nostalgic Sega character.

That all said, it was worth it. While the movie isn’t on anyone’s fast-track to win an Oscar, it’s been received warmly and it’s attracting droves of video game fans and curious casual movie goers. And none of this would have happened if the Internet didn’t do what it’s best at.

Speaking to TMZ, Tika Sumpter — who plays Maddie Wachowski in the film — said that fans of the franchise were key to making the movie as big as it is.

“I this this one, the fans got it right,” said Sumpter. “I’m so happy Paramount listened. They helped us make what we are today, which is like 70 million out the box, which is rare nowadays.”

Sumpter also noted that she knew the teeth of the original design were a mistake from the get-go, however, it didn’t really bother her because she grew up on The Little Mermaid and her “one whole block” teeth.

Sonic the Hedgehog is currently playing in theaters across the world.