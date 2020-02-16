Sonic the Hedgehog Breaks Video Game Movie Opening Weekend Box Office Record

Sonic the Hedgehog races to the top of the box office over the long holiday weekend. The film, based on the popular video game character and series of the same name, earned $21 million on its first day at the box office, including $3 million in Thursday night previews. That primed the film for a $68 million four-day opening weekend and the biggest opening weekend for a movie based on a video game in box office history. The film, produced by Paramount Pictures, blends live-action and CGI, with Ben Schwartz voicing Sonic the Hedgehog and Jim Carrey playing Sonic's nemesis, the mad scientist Doctor Robotnik. Sonic the Hedgehog is receiving mixed reviews from critics. Right now it is ranked "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, but not "certified fresh." ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the film a 3 out of 5 in his review. Perry writes, "Since the conversation will naturally always land there, I don’t think Sonic is the best video game movie to date but the competition is so slim that the argument could certainly be made by parties about its claim to the crown. Sonic the Hedgehog succeeds where so many other video game adaptations fail because it captures the spirit of the games and the character. It doesn’t matter that it’s not a 1:1 adaptation of the games, because Sonic’s core personality and need for adventure are fully on display and the good-natured narrative at its center is heartwarming and wholesome entertainment. I eagerly await to see if the film gets the sequel it sets up, because this is a world that I could continue to find endearing and enjoyable, which is not something to be said about so many other kid movie franchises these days." Meanwhile, Birds of Prey slides into second place. The film, which underperformed in its opening weekend, is expected to earn $20 million over the holiday weekend. Keep reading to see this weekend's top 10 at the box office.

Slide 1 of 10 1. Sonic the Hedgehog (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Opening Weekend

Friday: $21 million

Weekend: $68 million Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend -- a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. Based on the Sega video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic with Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough.

Slide 2 of 10 2. Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (Photo: Warner Bros. ) Week Two

Friday: $6.3 million

Weekend: $20 million

Total: $62.1 million It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hodson, and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor.

Slide 3 of 10 3. Fantasy Island Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.4 million

Weekend: $14 million The enigmatic Mr Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort, but when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives. Based on the 1977 ABC television series of the same name created by Gene Levitt, Fantasy Island is directed by Jeff Wadlow and stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker.

Slide 4 of 10 4. The Photograph (Photo: Universal) Opening Weekend

Friday: $6.3 million

Weekend: $13.39 million When famed photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her estranged daughter, Mae, hurt, angry and full of questions. When Mae finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, she soon finds herself delving into her mother's early life -- an investigation that leads to an unexpected romance with a rising journalist, The Photograph is written and directed by Stella Meghie and stars Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield.

Slide 5 of 10 5. Bad Boys For Life (Photo: Ben Rothstein. Kyle Kaplan. © 2019 CTMG, Inc.) Week Five

Friday: $4 million

Weekend: $12.82 million

Total: $182.84 million Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas. Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

Slide 6 of 10 6. 1917 Week Eight

Friday: $2.46 million

Weekend: $9.37 million

Total: $145.69 million During World War I, two British soldiers -- Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake -- receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including Blake's own brother. 1917 is directed by Sam Mendes. The film stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Slide 7 of 10 7. Jumanji: The Next Level Week 10

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $7 million

Total: $307 million When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken -- and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there's more obstacles and more danger to overcome.



Jumanji: The Next Level is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

Slide 8 of 10 8. Parasite Week 19

Friday: $5.5 million

Weekend: $6.65 million

Total: $44.34 million Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan. Parasite is directed by Bong Joon-ho, who co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won. The film stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, and Park So-dam.

Slide 9 of 10 9. Dolittle (Photo: Universal) Week Five

Friday: $1.6 million

Weekend: $6.31 million

Total: $71.76 million Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals that he speaks to on a daily basis. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan and based on The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle by Hugh Lofting. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Michael Sheen, and Antonio Banderas, and the voices of Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.