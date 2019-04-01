‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Will Reportedly Have A Video Game Tie-in

Update: Sonic HQ has confirmed its “report” is nothing more than a good ol’ April Fool’s Joke.

According to a new report, Paramount Studios upcoming live-action animated film, Sonic the Hedgehog, will have a video game tie-in that will ship with it. And apparently, it won’t just be a throw-away movie tie-in, but is being pitched as the next big mainline Sonic game. The report comes way of Sonic HQ, which cites multiple, inside sources.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apparently Sonic HQ has been in contact with multiple employees at Paramount, all of which have been providing bits and pieces about the movie for awhile. And now it has heard word that Sega is planning a video game to accompany the new movie.

Sonic HQ doesn’t divulge its source, and unfortunately the source doesn’t have many details on the game itself, as it isn’t their department. However, the source can confirm that the next mainline Sonic game announced by Takashi Iizuka at SXSW this month is indeed the movie tie-in game, and that the studio has been working very closely with Sega to make sure it gets the game right. Further, the game will use the same, controversial, character model that the movie features, which is being done not to confuse newcomers to the series, which the movie is expected to bring in many of. The game will also apparently use cutscenes straight from the movie, and be locked at 30 frames-per-second.

Now, as always, this should be taken with a grain of salt or two or three, like any leak would be. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sega was doing this, I just figured it would be with a smaller side game, and not the next mainline Sonic title.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release in theaters on November 8, 2019. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming movie, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!