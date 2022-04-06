Sonic the Hedgehog Series Wouldn’t Recast Dr. Robotnik If Jim Carrey Retires

Last week, Jim Carrey revealed that he is considering retiring from acting. Naturally, fans of the actor are worried about what that might mean following the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Carrey has delivered a beloved take on Dr. Robotnik, and it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role; apparently, Neal Moritz and Toby Ascher agree! Speaking to IGN, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 producers stated that they would not recast the character, should Carrey decide not to return for future Sonic projects.

“Jim Carrey is always a member of the Sonic family and he’ll always have a place in these movies and TV shows as long as he’d like to be around. We love Jim and he’s so special, and what he does with Robotnik is so incredible. We would love him as long as he’d like to be there with us,” said Ascher.

“And I have a feeling that he loves Robotnik so much that I don’t think he’ll be able to walk away from him,” Moritz added. After IGN pointed out the difficulty in trying to recast the role, Moritz added that they “wouldn’t even try.”

It remains to be seen whether Carrey will return as Dr. Robotnik in future Sonic films, but if he does choose to retire, there are plenty of options available to the producers. Over the last 31 years, the Sonic games have introduced a number of other villains that could be used; Shadow the Hedgehog, the Deadly Six, and Team Hooligan could all show up as antagonists in future Sonic movies. There’s also Metal Sonic, though the character’s origin might be tied too closely to Robotnik to work without Carrey. For now, it’s all hypothetical, and fans of Sonic will just have to wait to see what Jim Carrey decides!

