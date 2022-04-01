Jim Carrey Says He’s Retiring From Acting: “I’ve Done Enough”

Jim Carrey says that he’s retiring from acting. In a new interview with Access, he broke the news. Dolly Parton recently said that she wanted Carrey to play her music partner Porter Wagoner. However, the comedian says he’s retiring, but nonetheless very honored by her suggestion. The In Living Color star isn’t closing the door completely. (After all, he took a long hiatus from Hollywood already.) But, Carrey makes it clear that it would take the perfect script to bring him out of his personal life again. You’re seeing a lot of actors and actresses make these decisions on the other side of the pandemic. They really enjoyed all that time at home with their families and have re-evaluated their stance on what’s a priority for them.

“Well, I’m retiring…Probably. I’m being fairly serious, yeah,” he admitted. “It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says it’s really going to be important for people to see. I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas. I really love my spiritual life and I feel like… and this is something that you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, ‘I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.’”

James Marsden previously spoke about how thankful the cast was to have Carrey along for the ride. It feels like this Sonic franchise just wouldn’t work the same way without him.

“I believe, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say,” Marsden said. “As many as they want to make. Yeah, that’s my somewhat vague answer. It is such a good group of people and it was so much fun to see Jim [Carrey] enjoying himself again. I think this was his second-biggest opening weekend of all of his movies. I was kind of amazed at that statistic. He just had a big smile on his face and he was hugging everyone. It just felt like it was such a cool thing.”

“I grew up, and I was in high school emulating him and watching him on In Living Color doing his thing,” he elaborated. “For him to take a little break from the business and come back with the Showtime show and then this. To chew the scenery with his amazing ways and just have fun doing it again was a real joy for me because he’s always been an inspiration. It was just fun to see. He’s just putting his arm around everyone and going, ‘Man, what a great ride. I can’t think of any better people to be experiencing this kind of success with.’”

