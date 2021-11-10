New Sega Trademark Might Reveal the Name of Sonic’s Next Game

Earlier this year, Sonic Team released a brief teaser trailer for the next Sonic the Hedgehog game. At this time, very little information about the game has been revealed, but a new trademark from Sega might have given us the name of the game: Sonic Frontiers. According to Gematsu, the trademark was filed in Japan by Sega on October 22nd. The trademark is in both Japanese and English, which would seem to indicate the game will have the same name in all regions. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to say for certain if this truly is related to Sonic Team’s new game, or if it’s something else entirely.

Sonic Frontiers is a very interesting name! The name could imply that Sonic will be exploring new frontiers in the game, or that it could be a whole new frontier for the franchise. Whatever it means, it does have a nice ring to it, and fans will likely be scratching their heads trying to figure out what it’s all about.

Sonic Team’s new Sonic the Hedgehog game does not have a definitive release window yet, but the game is slated to launch in 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Thus far, only a brief teaser trailer for the game has been revealed, which first debuted during May’s Sonic the Hedgehog anniversary stream. The trailer saw Sonic speeding through a forest, while mysterious colors appeared and disappeared behind him. It’s possible those colors might hint at some new ability for Sonic, or perhaps some mystery surrounding the game’s location.

While this year marks Sonic’s 30th anniversary, it seems like 2022 is going to be a very big year for Sonic fans. Between Sonic Team’s new game and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 coming to theaters, things are looking up in a very big way! The last new Sonic game from Sonic Team was 2017’s Sonic Forces, which received mostly mixed reviews from fans. Hopefully the next game in the series will give fans more of what they expect to see from the character!

