‘Soulblight’ Nintendo Switch Review: Not Our Favorite Roguelike

It’s kind of odd how we’re just now getting some rather interesting alternatives to Dark Souls on the Nintendo Switch just as Dark Souls Remastered arrives for it. Had these games come out earlier in the year, they would’ve found a better audience. As it stands, it’s going to take a hell of a lot of effort to overcome From Software’s initial effort, which shines brightly on the Switch.

We’ve seen Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption try its luck, but there’s also Soulblight, an effort from My Next Games. It’s a unique top-down roguelike in which you’ll battle all sorts of odds with an unfortunate hero, utilizing a special “taints” system (it’s not what it sounds like) to try and stay in one piece. It sounds innovative…but somewhere along the way, the game ended up losing any sense of fun it had. As a result, it does deliver with a dark experience, but not necessarily one that you’ll want to stick with.

In the game, you make your way through the Sanctuary, battling all sorts of enemies that want nothing more than to mow you down. While there’s promise here of a compelling story, it never quite delivers, leaving you wondering if there’s any reward for your effort. Sadly, it doesn’t look like that is the case.

The game sort of makes up for it with its Taints, in which you can make personality-driven choices for your character. For instance, you can actually decide to be drunk throughout the game, which will give you certain rewards for taking that route. But by the same token, you’ll become absolutely miserable whenever you sober up, making the experience even that much more of a nightmare.

Dreary Gameplay and Design Can’t Save This Journey

It’s an innovative choice, but one that honestly deserved to be in a better game. The problem with Soulblight is that it just feels like it’s going against the grain, rather than putting the grind in your favor. This is due to the slow, sluggish combat that leans on the frustrating, relying on certain strikes with a system that can leave you winded and, worse yet, vulnerable. I understand if a character is supposed to get worn out, but this is a bit ridiculous.

Not only that, but the game’s opening tutorial does a terrible job of explaining how things work. Sure, there are certain functions that feel like second nature, but some of the more important stuff, like defending, isn’t properly explained. I spent forever just trying to get past one point in the tutorial where an unkillable enemy kept mowing me down like grass. Like, at least give me a hint of how to get past him, guys. Honestly.

Oh, and the text? Damn near unreadable on a portable screen. On a TV screen it’s not bad; but trying to take this experience portable is a deathknell I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

The top-down perspective does allow Soulblight to stand apart from more 3D efforts like Sinner and Dark Souls, with a simpler art style that should be something for the eyes. Alas, the developer doesn’t really deliver here either, as the visuals come across as shoddy and unfinished. The animations don’t show that much appeal; and worse yet, make it hard to distinguish just how menacing an opponent is supposed to be. And the level design, while ever-changing depending on how you play, can’t escape from its dreary doldrums that much. Even Dark Souls managed to go outside quite a bit, team. Is there a reason that Soulblight can’t do the same?

This Roguelike Needs Improvement

Not to mention the camera is battling you as much as your adversaries. There are times that the scrolling doesn’t properly keep up with your character. As a result, accidental deaths can happen, adding even further to the frustration. I do wish it was something the developers considered fixing before shipping the game, because this is likely to turn off even the most dedicated of players — yes, even those of you that don’t think Dark Souls poses that much of a challenge. (All three of you.)

Soulblight is a tough game to recommend. It does have some credit going for it as far as its personally driven Taints choices go, but can’t do anything about its sluggish combat, poor visuals, lacking sound and questionable camera issues. All of it comes together to make the game more of a drag than it already is.

If you do have to do dark and fighting for survival, take the Dark Souls route, or maybe even Sinner if that isn’t enough for you. Soulblight could’ve easily joined these games with a few key decisions with its design and combat. Without those, however, this is one roguelike that works against you in ways you couldn’t imagine.

WWG’s Score: 2 (out of 5).

(Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.)