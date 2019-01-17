Soulja Boy’s SouljaWatch Website Was Hacked And Is Still Down

The journey of Soulja Boy into the console retail market (if you can call it that) has certainly been eventful. It started with him selling systems on his Souljawatch website, though loaded with illegal emulators- and that resulted in them being removed. Then he returned with another suspicious looking system, and later asked for his fans to provide money for a potential giveaway…which they saw as a scam from a mile away.

So what now? Well, apparently, someone that isn’t a fan of Soulja’s gaming business has decided to bring it down. Hard.

A report over on Screen Rant indicates that the rap star’s Shopify storefront, where he has his SouljaWatch set-up, has been hacked by an unknown source earlier today. And what’s more, it’s still down, indicating that he’s seeing a bit of trouble when it comes to getting it restored.

Perhaps someone was simply fed up with Soulja taking consoles from the Alibaba game page (which, by the way, sell for hundreds of dollars less) and marking them as his own “Soulja products,” so to speak. According to a response by Soulja on social media, it’s the work of a cameraman that he used to have in his employ, although final confirmation hasn’t been given on that yet.

We visited the site and, indeed, there’s no way to shop around for products there, so it appears to be a valid complaint.

In the meantime, Soulja has been rather vocal of his hacker, indicating that they’re “nothing but the devil” and, hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon. You can see his tweet below.

everyone tell @ShopifySupport @Shopify to contact me asap please and thanks its about my site //t.co/DFSirR0FZ9 my ex-cameraman hacked my site and took it down lol at the haters nothing but the devil. You can’t stop me i only tried to help you. God is good! — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 17, 2019

Folks have come out in droves on social media, as you can see from the responses below. As you can see, they’re having fun with it.

Someone re-“connert” his website so more Chinese knock off consoles can be sold at double the price! — Al (@omn1slash) January 17, 2019

We’ll keep you informed as this saga of Soulja continues.