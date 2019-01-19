Epic Games Shuts Down Soulja Boy’s Post That His Consoles Running ‘Fortnite’

Oh, Soulja Boy. When will he learn? After first introducing his “new” consoles onto the market a few months ago, the young rapper was immediately hit with not only a legal notice from Nintendo based on stolen property, but even his fans told him he was being ridculous with his bootleg designs. Still, he persisted has debuted several more consoles – including one that looks exactly like a PS Vita. After his latest claim that his consoles were the best to play Fortnite on, Epic Games themselves shut that down super fast.

In a statement to our friends over at DualShockers, Senior PR Manager for the studio Nick Chester set the record straight once and for all. He told the site, “No, you can’t play Fortnite on a rooted or jailbroken device due to anti-cheat measures.”

Simple and to the point. It’s an interesting time to be a fan of the rapper, especially since he’s boasted how “big” his consoles would be yet ended up taking to social media to ask for donations:

All my fans send me something //t.co/2IOlL7tKV3 I will pick a random donator who sends the largest donation and give you a free SouljaWatch and SouljaConsole tweet me when your done! — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 14, 2019

The rapper took to his Twitter to share his Cash.me link where he mentioned he “will pick a random donator who sends the largest donation and give you a free SouljaWatch and SouljaConsole tweet me when your done!”

Unfortunately for him, his fans just aren’t having it and continue to roast the console “connoisseur” about his repeatedly failing venture:

Souljaboy out here asking for donations pic.twitter.com/BypP5hxKpp — Adam 🌚 (@AdamFlindelli) January 14, 2019

Might wanna go on that b2k tour after all pic.twitter.com/VqU6VnvWq2 — Pilot Jones (@kuyeko_bota) January 14, 2019

“random donator” who sends the “largest donation” :thinking: — Shane / Shibby (@Shane) January 15, 2019

Are you for fuckin real? Beggin for cash cause you can’t make a product. Found “your” game console on aliexpress. Stop scamming people with dropship trash pic.twitter.com/pcaPK7G1J2 — Kadin (@fobia7teen) January 14, 2019

Whether or not his growing line will eventually catch up to him remains to be seen, but if Nintendo is stepping up, it’s only a matter of time before other companies follow suit – even more so now that he just recently released a new system design that looks exactly like the PlayStation Vita.

Thoughts on these “new” systems from the rapper? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!