South Park: The Fractured but Whole Goes Gold, Harsh New Trailer Takes Low Blow at Kanye West

South Park: The Fractured but Whole has gone gold, which means that puppy is ready to ship! Ubisoft released a brand new trailer to celebrate the game’s completion, and as you’d expect, it’s a little controversial. If you’re at work or surrounded by people sensitive to South Park’s unique brand of humor, then you may want to turn your volume down. Otherwise, enjoy the the new trailer above.

The trailer is filled with blackface and gay fish, so, just know what you’re getting into. The whole trailer is playing a huge joke on Kanye West, which is going to piss off somebody (probably Kanye West). For those of you who don’t know, this whole shtick started after Kanye West failed to get a joke about how liking ‘fishsticks’ made him a gay fish. Just… think about it.

As if that weren’t enough, Parker and Stone had to go the extra mile and poke a bit of fun at the the video game that Kanye West reportedly wanted to create. West’s game, called Only One, debuted with an animated trailer showing his mother’s ascension to heaven on a white horse. The trailer was actually pretty touching, but to Stone and Parker there is nothing too sacred to make fun of.

In the trailer we see our protagonist agreeing to use his powers to help the gay fish’s mom reach heaven. A mini-game follows that shows the fish’s mother riding a unicorn that farts rainbows. A Flappy Bird-style play segment ensues before the objective is complete. We have no idea if this is actually in the game or if this was just the creators’ way of cracking a controversial joke. Neither would surprise us, to be honest.

South Park: The Fracture but Whole launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 17. The game has seen previous delays, but now that it has gone gold, you can finally mark your calendars! Stay tuned for more coverage, and likely a few more controversial trailers, in the weeks leading up to launch.