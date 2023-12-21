South Park: Snow Day Release Date Revealed

South Park: Snow Day has had its release date revealed and it's coming fairly soon. South Park is one of the most beloved animated shows of all-time. It has managed to stand the test of time, lasting over 20 years on Comedy Central and spawning films and video games that were successes in their own right. The raunchy comedy is a huge hit and has barely missed a beat since it began, leading to it becoming a pop culture staple with all kinds of memes, iconic moments, and more. With that said, fans have been longing for a new South Park game for quite some time. Ubisoft made two great South Park RPGs in the 2010s, but a third game never came to be, unfortunately.

However, THQ Nordic surprised fans earlier this year with the announcement of a new South Park game called South Park: Snow Day. The new game is a co-op game where you fight a bunch of other kids during a snow day in South Park. It looks to be a pretty fun time and it will also be pretty affordable. It has been confirmed that the standard edition will cost just $29.99, but there will be other versions such as a Deluxe Edition for $49.99 and a massive Collector's Edition for $219.99. You also won't have to wait too long to play it as it was confirmed that South Park: Snow Day will release on March 26th, 2024. Admittedly, this is probably during a time where snow days aren't as common, but there may still be some snow on the ground in the United States when the game drops if you're trying to remain festive. You can view a new trailer to go along with the game's release date below.

What Is South Park: Snow Day?

South Park: Snow Day is a new co-op game where players will join iconic South Park characters on a battle through the small town during a blizzard. You can view the game's official description below.

"Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! A massive blizzard has thrown the town into chaos and, more importantly, canceled school. Play with up to three friends, use matchmaking, or solo the game with ally bots and battle through the snow-piled town of South Park. Engage in frenetic, action-packed combat against warring factions in an all-new story where you make the rules. Equip unique weapons and deploy devastating, upgradable special abilities on a new adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school."