South Park: Snow Day! Collector's Edition Revealed

South Park: Snow Day! is coming to PC and consoles next year, and when it does, players will have multiple options to purchase the game. Diehard South Park fans will be happy to know that THQ Nordic has revealed a massive collector's edition. The collector's edition comes with a copy of the game, 6 Tarot cards, an original soundtrack, and three items centered on Cartman: a knit beanie, a toilet paper holder, and a snow globe made out of glass and resin. With all these items, the collector's edition isn't cheap: the package costs $219.99. It will also be sold in limited quantities.

An image of the collector's edition can be found below. It can be pre-ordered from THQ Nordic's online store right here. Listings are also live here on Amazon.

(Photo: THQ Nordic)

South Park: Snow Day! Price and Platforms

The collector's edition will be available for all of South Park: Snow Day!'s platforms, including PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The game will be released on March 26th, 2024. While the collector's edition is quite expensive, the game itself will be a lot cheaper than most games on the market, costing just $29.99 on all platforms at launch. That budget price could get more people to play the game on day one, and help the chances it will find an audience. It remains to be seen how South Park fans will feel about Snow Day, but hopefully it will live-up to the quality of games like The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole.

South Park: Snow Day! Details

South Park: Snow Day! is an upcoming game that features character designs from South Park: The Stick of Truth. Unlike that RPG, the game will instead focus on team-based four-player co-op. A blizzard has hit South Park, and the boys have been given a day off school as a result. Players will be put in the role of the new kid in town, and they'll have to ally with other players or ally bots as they face off against enemies and bosses. The new kid will be customizable using cosmetics based on the animated series.

Since the boys are using their imaginations, weapons will not be limited to just snow balls; instead, players will use melee and ranged weapons. Trailers for the game have shown that there will be a large amount of blood and violence to justify the game's M-rating. The wintery setting will also provide some inspiration for the locations, which seem to include a whole lot of snow-covered areas. While players are not taking on the role of a character from the show, several favorites will be appearing, including Stan,Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, Butters, Jimbo, Ned, and more.

