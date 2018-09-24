Todd McFarlane Shows Off Horrifying Yet Adorable Pikachu/Spawn Hybrid

It seems that even the popular antihero Spawn is a fan of Pikachu…or maybe it’s the other way.

Earlier today, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane showed off a hilarious Spawn/Pikachu mash-up on his Twitter page. The 15 second video is titled “Anything Can Become Spawn” and shows Pikachu “transforming” into Spawn as McFarlane overlays Spawn’s distinctive masked face over Pikachu’s head. After the humorous visual gag, McFarlane finishes things off with a more traditional hybrid, with Pikachu donning Spawn’s cape and facial markings.

Cleaning up my computer desktop and found this. It made me laugh so I want to share it with you! Make sure to TURN UP YOUR VOLUME for an extra chuckle. Happy Monday folks. #pokemongo #spawn #happymonday pic.twitter.com/tNOW3Mqj00 — Todd McFarlane (@Todd_McFarlane) September 24, 2018

Although you wouldn’t associate Pikachu and Spawn with one another, the two might have more in common than you think. After all, Pikachu tosses around its powerful thunderbolts around with reckless abandon and has probably killed at least one person with its Electric-Type attacks. Although Pikachu’s thunderbolts don’t have the same voltage as a lightning bolt, we can safely assume that it can still do some serious damage to someone’s heart, especially over time.

While Pokemon battles are all fun and games, one of these days Pikachu is going to shock someone and they’re not going to get up, either because of a secret heart defect or because their body isn’t meant to handle the strain of a sudden bolt of energy messing with their nerves.



Spawn is the demonic reincarnation of a human CIA operative sent to hell for killing operatives, so it’s not impossible to think that Pikachu’s soul would also be sent to hell after it inevitably murders someone. That opens it up for its resurrection as a hellspawn, especially if it has some unfinished business on Earth and makes a deal with a devil to come back to life somehow. Actually, maybe that’s how some Ghost-Type Pokemon are created. They’re Pokemon who made deals with the devil.

Anyways, enjoy seeing what Pikachu would look like with no ears and wearing some hardcore goth makeup. He’s still cute in his own creepy way.