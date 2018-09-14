‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Poster Perfectly Recreated in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

Marvel’s Spider-Man has one of the best photo modes of any game this generation, mainly because it’s one of the best-looking games in the generation. Marvel fans have created all kinds of comic book and movie shout-outs, and today we saw an incredible recreation of this Spider-Man: Homecoming poster.

someone recreated this homecoming poster in game pic.twitter.com/9uTcFPt0iV — you forgot the hyphen (@forgotthehyphen) September 12, 2018

The framing and composition are absolutely spot-on. It would have been great if the player could have managed to get the ‘A’ from the Avengers Tower in the shot but, come to think of it, I can’t remember if Avengers tower is placed in the same spot in the city. The locations could have been different enough that it caused a serious visual discrepancy, but a lot of people didn’t even realize that Spider-Man was on Avengers Tower anyway.

I never noticed that he was on avengers tower 😂😂 — Talking Spider-Man and Mary Jane (@letstalkparker) September 13, 2018

Others marveled at the incredible visual fidelity in-game. From a distance, if you leave both images in their preview size, it’s almost impossible to tell which one is live-action and which one is from the game.

I literally can’t tell which is which. — Patrick (@QuantumRanger84) September 12, 2018

Looks better in-game tbh — Shan Jeyan really wants to play Smash Ultimate (@jeyshan26) September 13, 2018

At least in the game we can see Spidey swinging around tall skyscrapers in actual downtown NY… unlike what we’ve gotten in the MCU. That poster was false advertisement, and that one clip from the trailer with spidey and iron man flying by that never happened pic.twitter.com/hUnfDJIu32 — Eric Weclowski (@eric_weclowski) September 12, 2018

If you’re blown away by this shot, you wouldn’t believe some of the other photo-mode masterpieces we’ve seen come out of this game. Fans are taking all kinds of incredible set-piece shots and selfies all around this Marvel version of New York City. There are enough costumes, enough Marvel-related landmarks, and enough poses and angles to create an entirely unique storyline and in-game comic series, and we think it’s only a matter of time before that happens.

For more incredible selfies, and some tips on where you can go to take some amazing photos yourself, you can check out our article here. If you just started the game and you’re wondering how to get started taking shots like these, here’s how to take selfies in the game.