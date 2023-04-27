Spider-Man: Miles Morales Fan Recreates Across the Spider-Verse Trailer In-Game

A fan of Spider-Man: Miles Morales has recreated a piece of the trailer from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters of all-time and Marvel keeps pumping out new stories featuring him, including ones centered around Miles Morales. The character has gained a lot of steam in the last few years thanks to Insomniac featuring him in their take on the character and the very successful animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which centered around the character. The character is set to return again later this year in both Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The most recent trailer gave fans a pretty healthy taste of what to expect from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, including a look at the mind-bending visuals the first film popularized. One fan and Reddit user ItIs_SPID took time to recreate one of the shots from the new trailer using the photo mode from Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and even made a YouTube video to document how they did it. It's pretty impressive and shows just what people can pull off using these in-game tools that developers are putting in. It also highlights the lengths developers are going to in order to give fans the tools to create whatever kinds of images they want, even if that means recreating a hyper stylized and detailed animated film. You can take a look at the photo and video down below.

As of right now, we're roughly a month away from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the hype is pretty extreme. However, it's hard to say it rivals the hype for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as fans are getting incredibly anxious. We have yet to see a new frame from that game since 2021, but thankfully it has been confirmed to release in fall 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release on June 2nd, 2023.