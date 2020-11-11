Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Soundtrack Released

✖

While there is still some time to go before Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales publicly releases for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, you can already live it up like you are playing the video game by listening to the original soundtrack. If you want to hear what kind of beats to expect from the title at release, you can do that right now. And it includes the new track "I'm Ready" from Jaden.

The original soundtrack for the video game is currently available across a variety of digital platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. In total, there are 19 tracks that last a little over an hour if listened to in one go. While there's nothing here that should really spoil anything from the video game, if you are looking to go into it fresh, you might want to avoid the soundtrack until later.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 tomorrow, November 12th, for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is also set to release tomorrow in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

