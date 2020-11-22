Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- Who Is the Tinkerer?

✖

Of the villains in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Tinkerer is by far the most prominent. If this wasn't already apparent from the trailers and promotional material leading up to the recent release of the video game, the plot itself makes sure you know it from the very start. So the question on lots of folks' minds before release was: who is the Tinkerer? Well, now that the game has been out a bit, we feel fairly safe to say that the Tinkerer is...

Warning: Beyond this point, there are some fairly major spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If you don't mind being spoiled, feel free to keep reading. If you've gotten this far, chances are good you want to know anyway, but just in case.

Phin Mason, a good friend of Miles in the game's story that he hasn't been in contact with for a little while. The two of them were thick as thieves before the events of the game, but Miles sort of dropped out of contact with the whole "I'm Spider-Man" thing. Phin ultimately becomes the Tinkerer after joining up with The Underground to take on Roxxon after the death of her brother, Rick Mason, and the name "Tinkerer" is what the gang calls her because, well, she tinkers.

If you're familiar with the comics, this might be a little bit of a surprising twist as an elderly man, Phineas Mason, historically has been the Tinkerer with Rick Mason being Phineas' son. The Miles Morales game from Insomniac Games fiddles with this formula, but in an extremely satisfying manner.

