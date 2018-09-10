‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Developers Offer to Patch out Marriage Proposal Easter Egg

A lot of gamers are diving into Marvel‘s Spider-Man for Playstation 4 this weekend, and many came across a heartwarming Easter egg containing a marriage proposal.

Well, it WAS heartwarming, until the person responsible for the proposal provided an update that indicated the relationship has since ended, so that story does not have a happy ending.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that the news has come out, Insomniac Games has come out and offered to patch Spider-Man and remove the marriage proposal message from Tyler Schultz for his ex-girlfriend Madison.

Spider-Man art director Jacinda Chew responded to a tweet from Schultz, offering to change the message in response to the change in relationship status.

That sucks! Want us to change the sign to something else in a patch? 😅 Any suggestions? — Jacinda Chew (@jacinda_chew) September 9, 2018

Schultz previously lobbied to the developers at Insomniac to include his proposal, and after receiving fan support his request was granted. A rep at Insomniac reached out to him, and they finalized on the placement of the message being on a movie theater marquee somewhere in the game’s map of Manhattan.

After the marriage proposal went viral with various websites reporting on its inclusion, Schultz responded to the news with a somber video uploaded to his YouTube account.

“Where do I start this?” Schultz said. “I love this girl, we’ve been together for about five years. I think the time is ready that I want to take that next step.”

Schultz thanked the developers for honoring his request and working with him, despite the relationship ultimately falling apart.

“The thing that sucks about this Easter egg is the date that I’m making this video now, three, four weeks ago, my girlfriend dumped me to go with my brother. Basically throwing away the five years that we had together and spitting in my face basically, saying this isn’t even the way she wanted to be proposed to, and left me. This might go down in history as the saddest Easter egg. Maybe, I don’t know,” he said.

Schultz seemed hopeful of the future, revealing that he’s thankful that the message remained in the game. He explained that the messages he received from other fans and players was uplifting, and he was proud of the inspirational message this Easter egg has.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the message, as Schultz first responded that he wanted to leave it alone. But then he had a second thought.

Spider-Man is now available for PlayStation 4.