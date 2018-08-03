Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro Console Box Art Revealed

As you saw from the San Diego Comic-Con news we posted last month, Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 is getting a pretty spectacular Pro system model, featuring a bright red system with a Spider-Man emblem, along with a DualShock 4 controller to match.

Today, we managed to get our hands on the key art for the box design that will come with the system when it launches in September. And as you might expect, it’s all about the web-slinger.

On the front of the box, we have a picture of the system and the controller that you’re getting inside the box, along with Spidey swinging right alongside it against a red background. Simple? Yeah, but to the point. It gets you in the mood to save New York with Insomniac Games’ latest, so that’s a good thing.

But what’s really cool is the art that’s on the back of the package. As you can see, it’s an in-game image featuring Spidey going mano-a-mano with Mister Negative, and it looks pretty cool.

Now, as you can see, the box art isn’t completely final. The sides still show a plain Spider-Man logo and are likely to be changed a little bit to talk about the box contents (as we’ve seen from previous bundles like Star Wars: Battlefront II and God of War) as well as other things PlayStation, perhaps even advertisements for games that players can get alongside their new console. But thus far, the box is looking pretty damn sweet…though it’s really what’s inside that counts, right?

The system will be on sale the same day as the game. Pre-orders are still live at a few retailers, so if you do some shopping around, you should be able to get your hands on one and add this to your game collection.

We’ll be bringing you more Spider-Man news over the course of the day, so be sure to check back on the latest from the web-slinger’s awesome video game adventure. We can’t wait to get our hands on this one.

Spider-Man is available on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.